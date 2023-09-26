Burt Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USB traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. 1,202,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,066,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

