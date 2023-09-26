Burt Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPMO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.16. 1,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,711. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $59.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.