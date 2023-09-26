Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 96,150 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,150 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 756,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,259. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

