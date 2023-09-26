iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 234,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.