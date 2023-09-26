Burt Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 703,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up 5.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,985. The company has a market cap of $574.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $28.60.
About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.