Burt Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 703,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up 5.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,985. The company has a market cap of $574.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.