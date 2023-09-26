Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.