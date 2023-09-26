Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Burt Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $30,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,756,000 after buying an additional 111,436 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after purchasing an additional 308,451 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.54. 195,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,701. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

