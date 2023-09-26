Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Makes New $224,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 995 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $202.39 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQV

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.