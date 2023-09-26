Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,718 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,975 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.