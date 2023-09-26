Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $42,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $246.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

