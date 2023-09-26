Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,107 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $22,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 6%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

