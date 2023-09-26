Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $3,974,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,333,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,225,839.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $635,928.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,248 shares in the company, valued at $18,389,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,225,839.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,627,931 shares of company stock worth $231,062,593. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

