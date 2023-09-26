Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. York GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $71,894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $1,862.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,754.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,573.06. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.11 by $1.94. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 107 shares of company stock valued at $176,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

