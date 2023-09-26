Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. 3,638,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,732,773. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.