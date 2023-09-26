Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 451,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,237 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REYN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 396,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 295,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,253 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $4,380,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,206 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,621. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.