Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,623,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,225 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Porch Group worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 7,804.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,267,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,692,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Porch Group by 863.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 795,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Stock Up 2.7 %

PRCH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 55,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 329.46% and a negative net margin of 76.03%. The firm had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $327,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,621,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,718,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,133,275 shares of company stock worth $912,313. 20.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

