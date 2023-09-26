Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 34,950 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,950 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 1,912,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,662,002. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

