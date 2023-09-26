Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.14.

Eaton Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.95. 182,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

