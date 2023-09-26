Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 13,215 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,933,455 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 5.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $77,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $113,926,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $98,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.8 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,843,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

