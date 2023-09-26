Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Reduced by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for approximately 3.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $47,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Teleflex by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.92.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.08. The company had a trading volume of 47,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,926. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.95. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

