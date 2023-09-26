Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Integer were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $5,426,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 25.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 252,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITGR. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Integer Price Performance

ITGR traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. 11,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,225. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

