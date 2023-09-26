Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,404 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

