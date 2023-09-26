J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for about 3.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $52,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,531. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.28 and a 1 year high of $209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $182,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

