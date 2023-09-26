Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires 99,618 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,618 shares during the period. Option Care Health makes up about 2.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.70% of Option Care Health worth $40,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. 200,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,292. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.41. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 55,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,904,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,704.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $1,904,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,704.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 58,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,654. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

