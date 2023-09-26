Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for 4.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Euronet Worldwide worth $55,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $80.25. 43,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.