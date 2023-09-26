Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

