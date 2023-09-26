FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.05. 573,005 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

