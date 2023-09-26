Oppenheimer Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $48.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. 5,771,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,555,852. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $217.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

