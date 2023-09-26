Oppenheimer Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $100.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MS. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,029. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

