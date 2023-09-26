Workday’s (WDAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.06.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WDAY traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.54. 158,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,561. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,476 shares of company stock worth $31,321,443. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1,367.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP increased its position in Workday by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.