FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,163,223. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $95.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

