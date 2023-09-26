Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $2.75 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

