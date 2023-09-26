Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,628,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.