Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $513,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

