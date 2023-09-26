JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. JOE has a market cap of $81.42 million and $2.97 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000025 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.