Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0329 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $207.08 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00034221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,291,504,966 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

