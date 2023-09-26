Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 414.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,889,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $16,976,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $264.44. 99,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

