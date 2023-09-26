Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.76.

FDX traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

