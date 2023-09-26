Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Lowered by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

SONY traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 35,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,323. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

