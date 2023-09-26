Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,701 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,642. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

