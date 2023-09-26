Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

XBI stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. 4,168,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.