Financial Life Advisors Sells 10,012 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Life Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,248. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.72 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

