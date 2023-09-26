Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Schlumberger by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 692,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 288,872 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 77.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 54,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 863,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,769. The stock has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

