Financial Life Advisors Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Life Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,344 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 65,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 217,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,630. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

