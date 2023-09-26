Little House Capital LLC Acquires 4,283 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.4% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of RTX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.02 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

