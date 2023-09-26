iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,154 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.88. 629,357 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.83. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

