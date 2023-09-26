Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 270 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Universal Health Services makes up approximately 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 225,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 47,482 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 53,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,495. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

