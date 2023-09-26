Alterity Financial Group LLC Sells 435 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Alterity Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,795.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,099,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,097,000 after acquiring an additional 888,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 661,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,330,000 after purchasing an additional 620,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 464,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,519. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

