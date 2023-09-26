Alterity Financial Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Alterity Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after buying an additional 124,240 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after buying an additional 398,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after buying an additional 55,295 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCN remained flat at $24.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 95,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.75 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In related news, Director Warren Jenson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $276,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,035.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,623. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

