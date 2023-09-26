Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,809,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.52. 65,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,465. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.15 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.13.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.